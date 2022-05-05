Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy spoke to Israeli PM about 'scandalous' Russian remarks

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-05-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 03:19 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the "scandalous and completely unacceptable remarks" by Russia's foreign minister about Hitler.

In an early morning video address, Zelenskiy said the comments by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had outraged the entire world. In an interview on Sunday, Lavrov said the Nazi dictator had had Jewish origins.

