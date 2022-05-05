Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden blasts Republicans' 'extreme' MAGA agenda, touts deficit reduction

President Joe Biden sharply criticized former President Donald Trump's "MAGA" movement as extreme on Wednesday while touting his Democratic administration's efforts to reduce the U.S. deficit, which rose under his Republican predecessor. In what could be a preview of a midterm campaign speech, Biden took aim at what he dubbed "MAGA" Republicans, whom he charged with protecting billionaires at the expense of working class Americans while only paying lip-service to budget responsibility.

U.S. Congress edges toward massive China competition bill with votes on Iran, energy

The U.S. Congress edged closer on Wednesday toward completing a long-stalled bill authorizing hundreds of billions of dollars to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, with Senate votes on motions addressing issues including energy policy and Iran sanctions. Although the motions are not binding, they convey a sense of what senators would like to see in the final bill and what could keep it from getting enough votes to become law.

Abortion pill provider sees spike in U.S. interest after SCOTUS leak

A provider of prescription pills that are used to terminate pregnancy at home has seen a spike in interest from U.S. women this week, following news that the Supreme Court would likely reverse a landmark 1973 decision ensuring abortion rights nationwide, nonprofit Aid Access said on Wednesday. The court confirmed that a draft opinion signaling a reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling, published late on Monday by the news site Politico, was authentic. The court said it did not represent the justices' final decision, due by the end of June.

Supreme Court's abortion draft upends Texas Democratic U.S. House race

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion has injected new urgency into a Texas primary that pits the House of Representatives' lone anti-abortion Democrat against an advocate of abortion rights. Progressive Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros on Wednesday called on top House Democrats to drop their support for Representative Henry Cuellar, an 18-year-incumbent, over his anti-abortion stance, ahead of a May 24 runoff primary.

Rhode Island top court upholds state abortion rights law

Rhode Island's highest court on Wednesday upheld a state law guaranteeing its citizens' right to abortion, just as abortion rights at the national level appear to be in jeopardy. The Rhode Island Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit by several individuals and anti-abortion group Servants of Christ for Life challenging the state's Reproductive Privacy Act. The law, signed in 2019 by then-Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, effectively secures the abortion rights set out in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Families of detained Americans to Biden: Put patriotism over politics

Families of more than a dozen Americans detained abroad pressed the administration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday to act more decisively to secure the release of their loved ones and called on the government to "put patriotism over politics." In Lafayette Park, adjacent to the White House, daughters, sisters and wives of detainees in Iran, Russia, Venezuela and elsewhere gathered, holding pictures of their loved ones. They made impassioned speeches, some in tears, urging the administration to use all its tools to bring detainees home.

Oath Keepers member pleads guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia on Wednesday admitted to engaging in seditious conspiracy during last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, the latest in a string of courtroom victories for the Justice Department. William Todd Wilson of North Carolina pleaded guilty during a federal court hearing in Washington. He was the third Oath Keepers defendant to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Gay marriage, other rights at risk after U.S. Supreme Court abortion move

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion that would end the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion could imperil other freedoms related to marriage, sexuality and family life including birth control and same-sex nuptials, according to legal experts. The draft ruling, disclosed in a leak that prompted Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday to launch an investigation, would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Blinken tests positive for COVID, U.S. State Department says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, adding that he was experiencing mild symptoms. The top U.S. diplomat, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days and therefore Biden is not considered a close contact, the department said in a statement.

Donations to U.S. abortion rights groups, clinics surge after Supreme Court leak

Donations have flooded into abortion clinics and abortion-rights advocacy groups since the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling that showed the justices apparently poised to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The draft ruling, which was published by Politico on Monday evening, sparked a frenzy of giving by Americans to abortion clinics, groups that help individuals pay for abortions and organizations seeking to preserve abortion access.

