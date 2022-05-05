Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia fights for control of Ukraine's Mariupol stronghold

Russian forces battled on Wednesday for control of the last stronghold in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, and the European Union proposed tough new sanctions against Moscow including a phased oil embargo. Mariupol authorities say some 200 civilians, as well as Ukrainian fighters, are still holed up in a vast network of underground bunkers in the Azovstal steel plant, which has suffered repeated bombardment from encircling Russian troops.

Biden to talk with G7 leaders this week about further sanctions on Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with other leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies this week about potential additional sanctions against Russia over its continuing and intensifying war in Ukraine. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States was in constant discussions with its partners about further sanctions and could take "additional actions" to pressure Moscow.

Trudeau vows to defend abortion rights after U.S. Supreme Court move

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to defend abortion rights as the decades-old battle over the issue exploded anew this week in Canada's southern neighbor, with the U.S. Supreme Court apparently set to overturn the decades-old ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. "A woman's free choice is a choice to be made by her alone. Every woman in Canada has the right to a legal and safe abortion," Trudeau told reporters before a meeting of Liberal lawmakers in Ottawa on Wednesday.

U.S. embassy again issuing immigrant visas in Havana, but at a trickle

The U.S. embassy in Havana began issuing a trickle of immigrant visas to Cubans this week, making good on an earlier promise to restart visa processing on the island after a four-year hiatus. The State Department under former U.S. president Donald Trump sharply scaled back embassy staff in 2017 following a spate of "anomalous health incidents" that came to be known as "Havana syndrome."

N.Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea and Japan said, about a week after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed". The North's 14th known weapons test this year comes days before the South's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, takes office on May 10. North Korea's last test, on April 16, involved a new tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting its nuclear capability.

Ukrainian TV reporter-turned-soldier killed in fighting - Zelenskiy

A Ukrainian television reporter who enlisted after the Russian invasion has been killed in fighting outside the northeastern city of Izyum, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Oleksandr Makhov, 36, is at least the eighth journalist to have died in more than two months of conflict.

EU's toughest Russia sanctions yet snag on worries over oil ban

The European Union's executive on Wednesday proposed the toughest package of sanctions yet against Moscow for its war in Ukraine, but several countries worried about the impact of cutting off Russia oil imports stood in the way of agreement. The new punishments, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, included sanctions on Russia's top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, as well as the embargo on crude oil in six months.

Sweden says it received U.S. security assurances if it hands in NATO application

Sweden has received assurances from the United States that it would receive support during the period a potential application to join NATO is processed by the 30 nations in the alliance, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in Washington on Wednesday. Sweden and neighbour Finland stayed out of NATO during the Cold War, but Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its invasion of Ukraine have led the countries to rethink their security policies, with NATO membership looking increasingly likely.

As scandals overshadow vote, UK PM Johnson faces election test

Voters in Britain will go to the polls in local government elections on Thursday where they are expected to punish Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a cost-of-living crisis and fines for breaking his own COVID-19 lockdown rules. The elections are seen as a test of support for Johnson, who became the first British leader in living memory to have broken the law while in office when he was fined last month for attending a birthday gathering in his office in 2020.

Ukraine, Russia production critical to restoring global food security, UN chief says

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday the problem of global food security could not be solved without restoring Ukrainian agricultural production and Russian food and fertilizer output to the world market. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has added to volatility in financial markets, sending commodity prices higher and affecting logistics, potentially derailing the economic recovery from COVID-19 in many countries including Nigeria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)