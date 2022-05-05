Left Menu

Mexican foreign minister tests negative for COVID after meeting U.S.'s Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 09:00 IST
Mexican foreign minister tests negative for COVID after meeting U.S.'s Blinken

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will continue with plans to visit Central America and the Caribbean, he said on Wednesday, following a negative COVID-19 test after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19 and was showing mild symptoms, the State Department said, after the two had met in Washington the previous day to discuss investment in Central America. "We're moving forward," Ebrard said on Twitter, referring to plans on Thursday to visit the Mexican state of Puebla for Cinco de Mayo celebrations and begin a tour of Central America and the Caribbean with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Lopez Obrador is set to visit Guatemala to meet President Alejandro Giammettei on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022