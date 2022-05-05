Mexican foreign minister tests negative for COVID after meeting U.S.'s Blinken
Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will continue with plans to visit Central America and the Caribbean, he said on Wednesday, following a negative COVID-19 test after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19 and was showing mild symptoms, the State Department said, after the two had met in Washington the previous day to discuss investment in Central America. "We're moving forward," Ebrard said on Twitter, referring to plans on Thursday to visit the Mexican state of Puebla for Cinco de Mayo celebrations and begin a tour of Central America and the Caribbean with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Lopez Obrador is set to visit Guatemala to meet President Alejandro Giammettei on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
