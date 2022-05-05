DMK MPs to contribute a month's salary towards Lanka aid
DMK members of Parliament will donate their one month's salary towards aid for the crisis-hit Sri Lanka, the party said on Thursday.
This follows an appeal from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, for donations to help the Lankan people, even as the party has already announced Rs one crore towards this purpose.
''The DMK's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund,'' a party release said.
Stalin had on Tuesday appealed to the people to donate to the Tamil Nadu government to buy essentials such as food and ship it to Sri Lanka to help its people, who are battling the impact of a battered economy.
