Re-elected French President Macron to meet with Germany's Scholz on Monday - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 12:48 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Germany for a first official visit after his re-election on Monday, the Elysee told Reuters on Thursday.
The talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus on defense and energy policy, Elysee added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Elysee
- Emmanuel Macron
- German
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany has not disclosed all weapons sent Ukraine, minister says
Germany aims to give long-term military support to Ukraine
Germany will end oil imports from Russia by year end, says minister
Supplying arms to Ukraine does not make Germany party to conflict: Foreign Minister
Stung by criticism, Germany says it is open to sending Ukraine heavy weapons