Re-elected French President Macron to meet with Germany's Scholz on Monday - Elysee

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 12:48 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Germany for a first official visit after his re-election on Monday, the Elysee told Reuters on Thursday.

The talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus on defense and energy policy, Elysee added.

