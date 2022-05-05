Left Menu

NCP appoints ex-MLC Vidya Chavan as chief of Maha unit's women's wing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 14:29 IST
The NCP on Thursday appointed former MLC Vidya Chavan as the chief of the women's wing of the party's Maharashtra unit.

Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan, who is the national president of the women’s wing, announced the appointment here, the party said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Chavan said she will highlight issues such as price rise and matters concerning women during her stint. In a first, Khan also appointed divisional heads for the women's wing for Nagpur, Amravati, Marathwada, western Maharashtra, Konkan, Thane and north Maharashtra regions.

While the party has appointed district heads for its women's wing in the past, it is for the first time that it has named divisional heads, the statement said.

