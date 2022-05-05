Left Menu

Bengal takes strict action against illegal activities regardless of political colour: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government takes strict action against illegal activities regardless of political color, unlike Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at a state government program here she said, A tortured woman who has been trying to lodge a complaint has again been tormented in Uttar Pradesh. In Bengal, nobody dares to do something like this.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 14:45 IST
Bengal takes strict action against illegal activities regardless of political colour: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government takes strict action against illegal activities regardless of political color, unlike Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a state government program here she said, ''A tortured woman who has been trying to lodge a complaint has again been tormented in Uttar Pradesh. In Bengal, nobody dares to do something like this. Here, we take strict action against those involved in illegal activities without looking at political color.'' The Trinamool Congress government has also been facing criticism over a series of alleged rape cases. Attacking the BJP-led central government for hiking prices of petrol and diesel, Banerjee said, ''The Centre is defrauding common people by fuel prices."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022