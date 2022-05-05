Bengal takes strict action against illegal activities regardless of political colour: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government takes strict action against illegal activities regardless of political color, unlike Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at a state government program here she said, A tortured woman who has been trying to lodge a complaint has again been tormented in Uttar Pradesh. In Bengal, nobody dares to do something like this.
Speaking at a state government program here she said, ''A tortured woman who has been trying to lodge a complaint has again been tormented in Uttar Pradesh. In Bengal, nobody dares to do something like this. Here, we take strict action against those involved in illegal activities without looking at political color.'' The Trinamool Congress government has also been facing criticism over a series of alleged rape cases. Attacking the BJP-led central government for hiking prices of petrol and diesel, Banerjee said, ''The Centre is defrauding common people by fuel prices."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
