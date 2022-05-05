New National Museum in Delhi: India and France to explore role of France as a 'knowledge partner'

India and France will explore the possibilities and mechanism for France to be a ''knowledge partner'' in the creation of a new National Museum in Delhi, the two countries have said.

''The mutual interest in arts and culture has significantly grown, and artists from our two countries are more and more eager to collaborate around projects such as festivals and residences,'' according to a joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with French President Emmanuel Macron here on Wednesday.

''Following the letter of intent on museum and heritage cooperation signed on 28 January 2020, India and France will explore the possibilities and mechanism for France to be a 'knowledge partner' in the creation of a new National Museum in Delhi,'' it added.

India is commemorating the 75th year of its Independence in 2022. The year also marks 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The 75th anniversary of the independence of India is being celebrated since March 2022 through the Bonjour India festival, with a series of events throughout India. For its part, India is organising the Namaste France festival, the statement said.

''India was the Guest of Honour at the Paris Book Festival 2022 and France will be the Guest of Honour at the next New Delhi World Book Fair,'' it said.

The fourth edition of the Bonjour India festival was on March 14 announced by the French envoy here and it will celebrate 75 years of the country’s Independence. Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, had termed the festival ''a gift from France to the people of India'' when the country is marking the platinum jubilee year of its independence.

The festival, which will be held from March-May 2022 across 19 Indian cities spanning 120 events, has been created in collaboration with French and Indian partners, in domains, including education, science, literature, cinema, gastronomy, street art, performing arts and photography, a senior official had earlier said.

In a tweet earlier, Prime Minister Modi described his visit to France as ''very fruitful''.

''My visit to France was brief but a very fruitful one. President @EmmanuelMacron and I got the opportunity to discuss various subjects. I thank him and the French Government for the warm hospitality,'' Modi tweeted before returning to Delhi after his visits to Germany and Denmark.

Modi, who was in Paris for the final leg of his 3-nation European visit, held extensive talks with French President Macron, who was re-elected to the top post over a week back.

He discussed with Macron issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments, amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)