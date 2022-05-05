UK votes to elect local representatives

Voters in England, Wales, and Scotland are heading to the polling stations on Thursday to elect new local representatives for thousands of council seats.

While in England, nearly 4,400 seats are being contested for over 140 local councils, Scotland has 32 councils and Wales has 22 in the running. In Northern Ireland, 90 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be elected for the devolved administration at Stormont Castle in Belfast.

Several Indian-origin candidates from all major parties, including Conservatives, Labour, and Liberal Democrats, are in the fray hoping to be elected as councilors to represent their local area and in some cases as a stepping stone to frontline politics. The results are expected to start coming in on Friday morning.

These elections are mostly about local issues and concerns but UK government politics at Westminster and issues dominating the headlines for the main parties may also influence voters in their decisions. Councilors are elected to represent the views of the local community and make decisions on delivering services such as local transport, health, and construction planning. As is a tradition in the UK, social media users have been sharing photographs of their pets waiting outside polling stations, reflecting the blackout on any issue-based reporting on polling day. Electoral guidelines in the country state that dogs are allowed so long as they don't prove disruptive. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured at a polling station in central London early on Thursday accompanied by his dog Dilyn, on a leash. Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria cast their ballot at a polling station in north London.

Polling stations are typically found inside public buildings like schools and churches. Many people have already voted by post, the deadline to apply to do so being ahead of polling day. Similarly, those wanting someone else to vote on their behalf, or a proxy vote, need to also have applied for this already. In England, Scotland and Wales, there are provisions in place to help people vote if they have COVID-19 on polling day via applying for an emergency proxy vote.

While the polls are open, it is a criminal offense to publish anything about the way in which people have voted in that election. Polls will close at 2200 local time, and the complete results are expected by the weekend.

