Left Menu

Assam: 2-day conference of BJP, allied party MLAs to begin in Kaziranga from today

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government, a two-day conference of MLAs of BJP and allied parties is going to be held at Kaziranga starting from Thursday.

ANI | Kaziranga (Assam) | Updated: 05-05-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 16:19 IST
Assam: 2-day conference of BJP, allied party MLAs to begin in Kaziranga from today
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government, a two-day conference of MLAs of BJP and allied parties is going to be held at Kaziranga starting from Thursday.

The conference is aimed at improving the skills of the public representatives as well as effective implementation of government schemes. The conference will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. MLAs of the ruling BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will reach Kaziranga by Thursday evening.Taranga Gogoi, BJP MLA said the main review meeting of the conference will be held on Friday (May 6)."A Yoga programme will be held on Friday morning at Kaziranga Borgos resort. The day-long review meeting of the MLAs of BJP, AGP and UPPL will start following breakfast. Implementation of government schemes in last one year, plans etc will be discussed in the meeting," said Gogoi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022