Assam: 2-day conference of BJP, allied party MLAs to begin in Kaziranga from today

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government, a two-day conference of MLAs of BJP and allied parties is going to be held at Kaziranga starting from Thursday.

The conference is aimed at improving the skills of the public representatives as well as effective implementation of government schemes. The conference will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. MLAs of the ruling BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will reach Kaziranga by Thursday evening.Taranga Gogoi, BJP MLA said the main review meeting of the conference will be held on Friday (May 6)."A Yoga programme will be held on Friday morning at Kaziranga Borgos resort. The day-long review meeting of the MLAs of BJP, AGP and UPPL will start following breakfast. Implementation of government schemes in last one year, plans etc will be discussed in the meeting," said Gogoi. (ANI)

