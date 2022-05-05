No Ukrainian counter-offensive expected before mid-June, presidential adviser says
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is unlikely to launch a counter-offensive in its war with Russia before mid-June, when it hopes to have received more weapons from its allies, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Political adviser Oleksiy Arestovych also said he did not expect Russia's offensive in Ukraine to produce any "significant results" by May 9, when Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
He said fighting continued at the Azovstal steel works where Ukrainian fighters and some civilians are holed up in the city of Mariupol but gave no details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia's war in Ukraine to blame for rising global food insecurity - Yellen
WRAPUP 2-New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Japan's Toshiba suspends acceptance of new orders, investments in Russia