Body of TMC gram panchayat leader recovered in Bengal’s Birbhum

The body of a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat leader was Thursday recovered from a roadside at Mallarpur in Birbhum district, a police officer said.

Kazi Nurul Hasan, the member of Mayureswar Gram Panchayat, was taken to hospital where he was declared brought-dead, the officer said.

Hasan had left his residence at Mayureswar area on Wednesday evening and did not return till late in the night, he said.

The family members of Hasan alleged that he was murdered by a leader of the rival TMC faction in the area, as his influence was growing, the officer said.

He said prima facie, it appears that Hasan was hit by a vehicle, but police will explore all angles in connection with the incident.

A district TMC leader said the allegations of infighting were untrue, and demanded a fair probe.

