MVA govt sold reserved plot in Bandra to private builder at paltry price, claims Shelar; calls for CID probe

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday alleged that a state-owned piece of land at a prime location in Mumbai was illegally sold by by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (government) to a private builder at a throwaway price in connivance with a top leader.

He also called for a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the matter and sought to know the names of those who cleared the proposal for the sale of plot. ''It is a one acre and five guntha plot located at Bandstand near a five-star hotel, which is now sold to the private builder. As per the 2034 development plan of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the plot was reserved for setting up a rehabilitation center. But before the state could take its possession, it was sold to the builder at a meager amount of Rs 234 crore,'' he alleged.

The BJP leader sought to know the names of the ministers and officials who cleared the proposal and allowed the sale of the plot.

''Such deals cannot take place without the support of top politicians in the MVA government. We demand a CID probe in this land deal as the scam would at least run into Rs 1,000 crore,'' he said.

The plot is located in Shelar's assembly constituency Bandra west in Mumbai.

This land was first leased out to the Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home for Women and Children Charitable Trust since 1905. The reserved space was given to the trust to treat patients, he said, claiming that although the lease ended in 1980, the land was not taken back by the state government, he said.

The BMC in its 2034 development plan reserved the same plot to set up a rehabilitation centre. However, things changed in 2020 when an advertisement was floated to sell the plot and by 2022, the Maharashtra government gave all the clearances required for the sale, Shelar claimed.

''We want to know the name of the minister who helped in clearing the proposal for the sale of the plot. There should be a thorough probe into this matter,'' he said.

