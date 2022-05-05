Difficult to stop infiltration, smuggling without local administration's support: Shah in Bengal

(Eds: Adds details) Kolkata, May 5 (PT) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that it is difficult to stop infiltration and smuggling without the support of the local administration.

He, however, also asserted that soon a political situation would emerge wherein the local authorities would be ''forced'' to extend help due to public pressure.

''The BSF has to ensure that borders are impregnable. It is their constitutional right to protect the frontiers. But it is difficult to stop infiltration and smuggling without the support of the local administration. ''However, we have faith that soon a political situation would come up wherein you will get that support due to public pressure. Everybody will be forced to extend all support,'' Shah said while addressing a BSF programme in North 24 Parganas district.

The ruling Trinamool Congress reacted sharply to Shah's statement and said it is the BSF's duty to protect the borders.

''He is trying to put the onus on others. It is the duty of the BSF to secure the borders. The local administration has provided all help to the force,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

The Union home minister lauded the Border Security Force's role in securing the country's borders.

''One of the main focuses of our government is to ensure the country is secured from both outside and inside. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward in every sector as our borders are secured,'' he said.

Shah said that the Centre has come up with a five-year programme to benefit the women jawans of BSF.

''I am well aware of the hardships faced by jawans at the borders. That is why we have come up with housing programme and various other policies to ensure that jawans get to spend more time with their families.

''The Narendra Modi government is committed to ensuring that our jawans work with minimum difficulties at borders. We will leave no stone unturned in solving their problems,'' he said.

Shah lauded the BSF's role in the Bangladesh Liberation War while laying the foundation stone of 'Maitri Sangrahalaya' museum at Haridaspur.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated floating border outposts in Hingalganj in Sundarbans and flagged off a boat ambulance during his two-day visit to West Bengal, the first since the 2021 assembly elections.

He also interacted with senior BSF officials.

