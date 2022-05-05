Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami to contest bypoll from Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the upcoming bye-election from Champawat Assembly seat, the BJP announced on Thursday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:14 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami to contest bypoll from Champawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the upcoming bye-election from Champawat Assembly seat, the BJP announced on Thursday. The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval to Pushkar Singh Dhami for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly by-election 2022, read the press note issued by BJP.

Earlier, BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat Assembly seat paving the way for Dhami to contest assembly by-polls. Despite the BJP winning the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand with a majority, Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand. According to the Election Commission, the polling in these seats will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022