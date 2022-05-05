PM chairs review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired an important meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness, government sources said.

Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of a torrid heatwave.

The sources said the prime minister chaired the meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness.

The crucial meeting was held soon after Prime Minister Modi returned from a three-day visit to as many European countries.

