BJP will not rest till it uproots TMC's tyrannical rule from Bengal: Amit Shah
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP would not rest till it uprooted the tyrannical rule of the TMC and restored democracy in Bengal.
Addressing a public rally in Siliguri town of North Bengal, he also said that the saffron party would continue to fight against the 'cut-money' culture (extortion), corruption and political violence.
Shah accused the ruling TMC in Bengal of ''spreading canards'' about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said that the law would be implemented once the COVID-19 pandemic ended.
''I want to thank the people of north Bengal for raising BJP's tally in Bengal Assembly to 77 from three. The BJP won't rest till it uprooted the TMC's tyrannical rule.
''We had hoped that Mamata Banerjee would rectify herself after being voted to power for the third time. We waited for an entire year for her to rectify herself, but she didn't change. It is the ruler's law that prevails in the state,'' he stated.
The Union home minister claimed that Banerjee always misled Gorkhas for vested political interests.
''Didi has always misled Gorkha brothers and sisters. I have come today to tell them that if there is one party that thinks in the interest of Gorkhas, it is the BJP,'' he said.
''We have given assurance that a permanent political solution to all problems will be found within the limits of the Constitution,'' he added.
