J-K: NC, People's Conference indulge in blame game over delimitation panel report

The National Conference on Thursday said it was studying the impact of the Delimitation Commission report on individual assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir but claimed the BJP and its proxies will be punished by the voters whenever elections are held in the union territory.

However, the People’s Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone, which is seen as an ally of the BJP, accused the National Conference of providing sanctity to the delimitation exercise after its MPs participated in the deliberations of the commission.

Redrawing the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir, a three-member Delimitation Commission on Thursday earmarked 47 assembly seats for Kashmir division and 43 for Jammu in its final order submitted just a day before its two-year tenure was to end.

A gazette notification was issued after the panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, signed the final order giving Jammu six additional seats and one more to Kashmir.

''We have seen the final recommendations of the Delimitation Commission. We are studying the implications of these recommendations for individual assembly constituencies.

''No amount of gerrymandering will change the ground reality which is that whenever elections are held the voter will punish the BJP & its proxies for what they have done to J&K over the last 4 years,'' the National Conference tweeted.

However, the People’s Conference said the delimitation report is a repeat of the past and accused the NC of providing sanctity to the delimitation exercise.

''Same traditional entities are calling the shots behind the scenes. Kashmir has been discriminated against as in the past. No change. Only degree of disempowerment is greater,'' the party said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Over the last six decades, Kashmir’s share of assembly seats in the J-K assembly increased from 43 to 47, while Jammu’s share rose from 30 to 43. Who is responsible for systematic disempowerment of Kashmiris from 1947, it asked.

''Those who aided and abetted in the journey from Jammu’s 30 to 37 are the ones who aided and abetted from 37 to 43.

''Wish Kashmiri parties had stayed away and not diluted the stigma associated with a people-less process. Hope Kashmiris will remember the parties who associated themselves with delimitation process which was in essential a tool for disempowerment will always be in wonderment. How could a party which associated itself with the delimitation process be so audacious. They actually had the nerve of submitting one memorandum in Kashmir and a separate memorandum in Jammu. Ironically the memorandums were contradictory,'' the People’s Conference said ''The Jammu one seemed to have been copy-pasted from the Hindutva brigade,” it added.

The party said it will go for an RTI and seek the video recordings of the meetings.

''How those who started beating their chests outside the meeting halls were bending their back backwards to appease and please the members of the delimitation commission. Financial scams indulged in —- during the last few decades cannot be squared off by covertly facilitating disempowerment of the Kashmiris.

''How stupid we were. We couldn’t see through the game plan. The raids. The EDs. It was all a game. A trade-off. They again bartered away the Kashmiris. The barterers are the same. When will this change,'' it said.

The party said it does not claim that the outcome of the exercise would have been any different if there was no participation of the National Conference. ''But the process would not enjoy the sanctity that they enjoy now”.

