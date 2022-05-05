US Domestic News Roundup: Biden blasts Republicans' 'extreme' MAGA agenda, touts deficit reduction; U.S. Senate moves to launch formal talks on massive China competition bill and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden blasts Republicans' 'extreme' MAGA agenda, touts deficit reduction

President Joe Biden sharply criticized former President Donald Trump's "MAGA" movement as extreme on Wednesday while touting his Democratic administration's efforts to reduce the U.S. deficit, which rose under his Republican predecessor. In what could be a preview of a midterm campaign speech, Biden took aim at what he dubbed "MAGA" Republicans, whom he charged with protecting billionaires at the expense of working-class Americans while only paying lip service to budget responsibility.

U.S. Senate moves to launch formal talks on massive China competition bill

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday moved to begin formal legislative talks on a long-stalled bill to pay for $52 billion in semiconductor chip manufacturing subsidies and boost U.S. competitiveness with China. The Senate completed votes on more than two dozen motions addressing a range of issues, including Iran policy. Although the motions are not binding, they convey a sense of what senators would like to see in the final bill and what could keep it from getting enough votes to become law.

Amber Heard to return to stand in defamation battle with Johnny Depp

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard is expected to testify for a second day on Thursday in the defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the Hollywood star she said assaulted her multiple times before and during their brief marriage. Heard took the witness stand for the first time on Wednesday in the widely followed trial and said the pair had a "magical" relationship until it turned violent.

Native Americans fight to keep traditions alive after COVID

One of the fondest memories Shemah Crosby has of her grandmother Lena is the time they spent together handcrafting Choctaw Indian traditional dresses, sowing elaborate appliques onto colorful fabrics. When her "pokni," the Choctaw term for grandmother, died of COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, the 20-year-old student lost not only a beloved family member but a wealth of knowledge about her Native American tribe, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Supreme Court's abortion draft upends Texas Democratic U.S. House race

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion has injected new urgency into a Texas primary that pits the House of Representatives' lone anti-abortion Democrat against an advocate of abortion rights. Progressive Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros on Wednesday called on top House Democrats to drop their support for Representative Henry Cuellar, an 18-year-incumbent, over his anti-abortion stance, ahead of a May 24 runoff primary.

In race for Georgia's election chief, it's all about Trump and 2020

Republican Jody Hice, the Donald Trump-backed U.S. congressman seeking to become the top state election official in Georgia, wasted little time at a debate this week summarizing the cause driving his campaign. "The 'big lie' in all of this is that there were no problems with this past election," he said in the debate's first few seconds on Monday. "This past election was an absolute disaster under the leadership of Brad Raffensperger."

Families of detained Americans to Biden: Put patriotism over politics

Families of more than a dozen Americans detained abroad pressed the administration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday to act more decisively to secure the release of their loved ones and called on the government to "put patriotism over politics." In Lafayette Park, adjacent to the White House, daughters, sisters and wives of detainees in Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and elsewhere gathered, holding pictures of their loved ones. They made impassioned speeches, some in tears, urging the administration to use all its tools to bring detainees home.

Oath Keepers member pleads guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia on Wednesday admitted to engaging in the seditious conspiracy during last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, the latest in a string of courtroom victories for the Justice Department. William Todd Wilson of North Carolina pleaded guilty during a federal court hearing in Washington. He was the third Oath Keepers defendant to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Gay marriage, other rights at risk after U.S. Supreme Court abortion move

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion that would end the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion could imperil other freedoms related to marriage, sexuality and family life including birth control and same-sex nuptials, according to legal experts. The draft ruling, disclosed in a leak that prompted Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday to launch an investigation, would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

U.S. summer travelers can expect long lines, higher prices as COVID restrictions ease

With more U.S. travelers expected to take to the skies and the roads this summer as COVID restrictions ease, unbridled demand will strain capacity in the leisure and travel industry and push prices even higher. Airlines, hotels, rental car companies and booking sites all reported a surge in demand for their services in the latest batch of company earnings. But at the same time. many of those companies face a tight labor market and limited volume as they scramble to restart and expand operations after more than two years of depressed demand due to the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)