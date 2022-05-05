Nadda to visit Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar on May 10-11

BJP national president JP Nadda will visit the farmer-dominated Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts in north Rajasthan on May 10-11.

He will address party leaders and workers of Bikaner division, which comprises Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, and Churu districts, in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar on May 10.

On May 11, Nadda will virtually inaugurate party offices from Hanumangarh.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, visited these districts to review the preparations on Thursday, and gave necessary directions to the party leaders. BJP SC Morcha's state president Kailash Meghwal said Nadda's visit is aimed at energising booth-level workers of the division.

"People are suffering under the Congress rule. Law and order has deteriorated and the government has failed to deliver on its promises. The party president will interact with the party workers on these issues," he said.

On April 2, Nadda was in Sawai Madhopur district to address an 'ST Sammelan' which was attended by the party leaders from eastern Rajasthan, particularly from Bharatpur division under which come Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Dholpur areas.

After eastern Rajasthan, the party has now focused on northern Rajasthan where farmers reside in significant numbers.

Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh also share borders with Punjab, which is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP is also expanding its base in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan. The BJP national president's visit to northern Rajasthan is being seen as an exercise to strengthen its base in this region ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

The four districts under the Bikaner division have a total of 24 assembly constituencies. Of them, Congress has 11, BJP 10, CPI (M) two seats, and one seat is held by an independent MLA.

