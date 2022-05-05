UK's Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discussed provision of longer-range weapons - Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the possible supply of longer-range weaponry by Britain to Ukraine's armed forces in a call on Thursday, a spokesperson for Johnson's office said.

"The leaders discussed developments on the battlefield and the Ukrainian armed forces' requirements, including the provision of longer-range weaponry to prevent the bombardment of civilians," the spokesperson said.

