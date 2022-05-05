Left Menu

RPSC officer dies by suicide in Ajmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:49 IST
RPSC officer dies by suicide in Ajmer
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old officer of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) allegedly hanged himself at his home in Ajmer district, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhavi Sharma said a suicide note was found at RPSC Assistant Secretary Ajay Kapoor's house in which he stated that nobody should be held responsible for his decision.

She said the officer had returned to Ajmer on Wednesday night from Jaipur after attending a family function. Other members of the family returned on Thursday afternoon.

Sharma said Kapoor's family members were clueless about the reason behind the suicide.

The body has been kept at a mortuary, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022