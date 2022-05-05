Left Menu

Delimitation Commission an extension of BJP: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday rejected the report of the delimitation commission on Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the panel has become an extension of the BJP.What delimitation are you talking about The former chief minister said the commission was set up to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir.The delimitation commission is part of the design under which Article 370 was abrogated.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:24 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday rejected the report of the delimitation commission on Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the panel has ''become an extension of the BJP''.

''What delimitation are you talking about? That delimitation commission that has become an extension of the BJP? It has ignored the basic parameter of population and added or removed areas as per their wishes. We reject it, we have no faith in it,'' Mehbooba told reporters after attending a function in Anantnag. The former chief minister said the commission was set up to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''The delimitation commission is part of the design under which Article 370 was abrogated. The aim is to reduce the powers of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and weaken them. This is another way to disempower people,'' she added. Replying to a question about PDP's participation in elections, Mehbooba said ''What elections? There is no trace of the polls in sight. We don't know anything''.

