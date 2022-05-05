BJP formally announces Dhami's candidature for Champawat bypoll

BJP on Thursday formally announced the name of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as its candidate for Champawat bypoll to be held on May 31. A letter announcing the candidature of Dhami from the seat was issued by BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh, said Pradesh BJP media incharge Manveer Singh Chauhan. He also claimed that the BJP will register a historic win in Champawat, the way it had done in the state assembly polls held in February. No candidate will be able to hold out against Dhami, he said. BJP won 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand this time but Dhami could not save his own Khatima seat which he lost to Bhuvan Chandra Kapri of the Congress. However, as the party had contested the polls in the name of Modi-Dhami, Dhami was made chief minister again. It is a constitutional requirement for Dhami to enter the state assembly as a member within six months of being sworn in to continue as chief minister.

Dhami was sworn in as the chief minister for a consecutive second term on March 23.

Champawat MLA Kailash Gahtori resigned on April 21 to pave the way for Dhami to contest the bypoll from there. PTI ALM RCJ

