Mamata claims Shah can’t see violence in BJP-ruled states

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently visiting West Bengal, of spreading lies about the situation in the state while turning a blind eye to the communal violence and attacks on women in BJP-ruled states.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, asserted that her government takes strict action against perpetrators of illegal activities regardless of their political affiliation, unlike Uttar Pradesh.

Claiming that the BJP is insulting citizens of the country by raising the issue of CAA, she said everyone who votes is a citizen of the country.

At a rally in Siliguri town, Shah who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from Thursday said the BJP will continue the fight against the TMC's "misrule", till it is ousted from power in the state.

''Mr Amit Shah, are you the home minister of West Bengal, or the home minister of the entire country? From your acts, it seems you are solely obsessed with West Bengal,'' she said.

The Centre is dispatching teams of NHRC and others to West Bengal following various incidents, but not to violence-affected Jahangirpuri in Delhi and UP where women are allegedly being attacked, Banerjee claimed.

"The job of the BJP is to divide people. Mr Shah only wants to cause divorce between Bengali and Hindi speaking communities, between Hindus and Muslims. Please don't play with fire'' she told reporters after chairing a party meeting here. Reacting to Shah's statement at a BSF programme that it is difficult to stop infiltration and smuggling without the support of the local administration, Banerjee said the Union home minister should not ask the border guards to overrule the state authorities.

"Your (BSF) duty is to stop smuggling and infiltration. Your duty is to guard the borders," she said adding that she has great respect for the BSF personnel.

On Shah's statement that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented as soon as the corona wave ends, Banerjee iterated her opposition to it and the NRC.

''I don't want the rights of any citizen to be curbed…. Everyone having voting rights is a citizen of the country," she said.

Shah is in the habit of parroting the same untruth time and again, Banerjee claimed.

"He should say what is his reaction to the demand by BJP lawmakers for separating North Bengal. The people of Bengal will never let that happen," Banerjee said.

Amit Shah should first listen to his party leaders in the state as infighting is going on in the state BJP, she said. ''He should focus on Uttar Pradesh's deteriorating law and order situation. He should focus on why journalists are being thrashed in Madhya Pradesh,'' Banerjee said.

She also urged the people of the state ''to point out our mistakes if any.'' At a government programme in the city, she said her government takes strict action against illegal activities regardless of political colour, unlike Uttar Pradesh.

"A tortured woman who has been trying to lodge a complaint has again been tormented in Uttar Pradesh. In Bengal, nobody dares to do something like this. Here, we take strict action against those involved in illegal activities without looking at the political colour,'' she said The Trinamool Congress government has also been facing criticism over a series of alleged rape cases.

"We keep a tab on whether the police are taking immediate action against the culprits without seeing their political colour. This is not UP or MP. This is Bengal. If you are doing any crime here, you will be punished," she said.

She said West Bengal protects all people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.

''I do not let go of even my party members. If they do anything wrong. I get them arrested,'' the chief minister said, She also hit out at local media channels claiming that they "unnecessarily" telecast incidents of rape and killing in West Bengal but they do not report similar incidents in UP fearing that BJP would send the CBI and the ED or the Income Tax department after them. Referring to Shah's remarks that people visiting West Bengal could get killed, Banerjee said, without elaborating, he can criticise and condemn the "five incidents" that happened among 11 crore people of the state.

"Do not criticise all of Bengal. Bengal is better than any other state,'' she said, Charging the Centre with raising the price of medicines, Banerjee said that during the TMC's 11-year rule in West Bengal, several hospitals and fair price medicine shops have been set up. While several states are reeling under power crisis, there is no power cut in West Bengal and everyone is getting uninterrupted electricity, she asserted.

Outlining her public outreach programmes at district and block levels, she said she will hold an administrative meeting in Medinipur on May 10 and on there will be a booth level meeting of the party on the next day. She said from May 20 the party will organise get-togethers of frontal organisations while block level and district level committees of the TMC will be formed from the same day.

On reports that Shah may visit BCCI president Sourav Ganguly at his residence, Banerjee said, ''What is the harm? He (Shah) loves rosogolla (a popular Bengali sweetmeat) and I would urge Sourav to keep a large stock of Rosogollas.'' To a question about the saffron party's prospect in the next Lok Sabha election, she said, ''Mark my words. The BJP won't come to power in 2024.'' On the issue of the presidential election and the possibility of a united candidate by the opposition, she said ''Let the time come. Nothing has been decided.''

