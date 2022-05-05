BJP-ruled civic bodies want to raze over 2,600 unauthorised colonies, says Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the BJP, which is ruling the three civic bodies here, was planning to raze constructions in 1,750 unauthorised irregular and 860 slum colonies.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia also said the BJP-ruled municipalities -- south, north and east -- had issued notices to nearly three lakh people in the last two years.

In response, the Delhi BJP stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's aspirations were to settle Rohingyas on parcels of land under the public works department and turn them into its ''vote bank''.

In the last 17 years, BJP leaders in the civic bodies, councillors and mayors, and engineers ''amassed money'' by allowing illegal construction to flourish only to serve them notices now, Sisodia alleged.

''The BJP has made a plan to run bulldozers in 1,750 unauthorised colonies and 860 Jhuggi Jhopadi (slum) colonies because these are illegal. First, their councillors allowed illegal construction and made money and now they want to demolish them. The BJP should first run bulldozers on houses of their councillors who allowed such illegal constructions,'' he said.

The deputy chief minister also said he will write a letter to the Centre to not resort to such tactics.

''On one hand, you (Centre) talk of regularising illegal colonies, while on the other your MCDs (municipal corporations of Delhi ) give notices for demolition action. I will write a letter to the Centre on this,'' he added.

His remarks came after an anti-encroachment drive of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, scheduled in areas near Shaheen Bagh, was cancelled on Thursday due to lack of availability of adequate police force.

The BJP's master plan is to ''destroy all of Delhi'' and eventually make people homeless, Sisodia alleged. The civic bodies are now on a ''rampage'' trying to run bulldozers over these ''so-called illegal structures'', he said.

''In Delhi, there are 50 lakh people from 14 lakh families living in 1,750 unauthorised colonies, which the BJP plans to bulldoze and leave everyone homeless. Apart from that, Delhi has 860 slum colonies with a population of around 10 lakh people. The BJP has sent notices to residents in these areas as well,'' Sisodia claimed.

The BJP has also served notices to over three lakh people in various authorised Delhi Development Authority (DDA) colonies and intends to demolish houses even for minor adjustments previously granted by authorities and mayors of the BJP-led MCDs in order to gain money, the deputy chief minister alleged.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta said that the AAP wanted to settle Rohingyas here and provide them free electricity and water in order to them them into its ''vote bank''.

''The Arvind Kejriwal government is furious over the way the corporations are removing illegal encroachments by Rohingiyas and Bangladeshis. Whether it is Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia or anyone else, they all seem to be confused and furious as they fear their vote may bank may slip away from them. This is why Sisodia held a press conference here today and only talked about false and baseless things. The fact is that the AAP is not able to digest the action by the corporations against illegal ‘ghuspathias’ (intruders),'' Gupta said in a statement.

He sought an answer from Sisodia on hw much work the Kejriwal government had undertaken under the Centre's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' policy -- an in-situ slum rehabilitation initiative.

He said till date, the Delhi government had not allocated houses under the 'Rajiv Rattan Awaas Yojna' to people while crores of rupees were being spent on their maintenance.

''Narendra Modi government has given ownership rights to over 40 lakh people of unauthorised colonies. The DDA has already done registry of over 13,500 people while another 62,000 applications are in process. Under Modi government’s 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' scheme, houses are ready in Kathputli Colony, Kalkaji and Adarsh Nagar,'' Gupta said in the statement.

