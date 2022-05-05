Punjab BJP holds protests against AAP govt across state

The Punjab BJP Thursday held protests against the AAP government at various places in the state over several issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order situation and frequent power cuts.

The BJP workers staged sit-ins at various district headquarters, including Pathankot, Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma led the protest at Pathankot while state unit general secretary Subhash Sharma participated in the protest in Mohali.

They alleged that the law and order situation “collapsed” after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state.

In Mohali, Sharma claimed that the AAP lost trust of people during its 50 days in the office and slammed the government over frequent interruption in supply of electricity in the state.

In Hoshiarpur, BJP workers held a dharna for three hours in front of the district administrative complex.

Addressing the gathering, former state minister Tikshan Sud and BJP leader Namisha Mehta alleged that the AAP government had come to power in the state by making ''false'' poll promises with the people.

They further alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led government failed in fulfilling pre-poll promises.

The party also alleged that the Mann government in Punjab was being run from Delhi.

“Bhagwant Mann is only a puppet. All the decisions relating to governance in Punjab were being taken by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” the BJP leaders alleged.

BJP leader Jeevan Gupta in Ludhiana said that the AAP government had promised round-the-clock electricity and 300 units of free power to consumers.

But after the AAP came to power, people are facing frequent and long power cuts in the state, said Gupta.

''People in villages are facing 12-13 hours of power cuts every day. When the paddy sowing season starts in June, the power situation in the state will further worsen,'' claimed Gupta.

