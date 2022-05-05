Over 85 pc turnout in Mizoram district council poll

Over 85 per cent of the 42,342 voters exercised their franchise in Mizoram’s Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) election on Thursday, an official said.

The polling was peaceful in all 25 seats, Siaha district Deputy Commissioner Lalsangliana, who is the returning officer, said.

''As per our provisional data, the total voter turnout is 85.30 per cent. The polling percentage is unlikely to go up though we are yet to issue final data after a cross-check,'' he said.

Votes will be counted on May 9.

A total of 85 candidates, including five independents, were in the fray for the council polls. The MNF has fielded candidates in 25 seats, while the BJP has contested in 24 constituencies. The Congress and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominated 23 and eight people respectively to fight the polls.

In the last council polls held in May 2017, the Congress had won bagging 17 seats. The MNF and the Mara Democratic Front (MDF) combine secured seven seats while one independent candidate had been declared elected. In October 2017, the MDF merged with the BJP. The Council came under the saffron party in June 2019 when several of its Congress members defected to it.

The BJP now has 17 members in the 25-member council, while the MNF has six and the Congress two.

MADC is one of the three ADCs in Mizoram constituted under the sixth schedule of the constitution for the ethnic Mara tribe in 1972.

The other two are Lai Autonomous District Council and Chakma Autonomous District Council, both located in Mizoram's southernmost Lawngtlai district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)