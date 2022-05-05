Loudspeaker issue not limited to one community, says Maha minister Thorat
The issue of loudspeakers is not limited to only one section of society now and will affect everybody, Congress leader and Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said here on Thursday.Loudspeakers have become a hot-button issue in the state after MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.
Loudspeakers have become a hot-button issue in the state after MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Thorat said such issues are being raised by opposition parties to divert the attention of people from inflation.
''Fuel and gas prices have gone up and have led to price hikes for various commodities. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state has handled the coronavirus pandemic transparently and worked to solve people's basic problems,'' he said.
''The issue of loudspeakers and the guidelines of the Supreme Court on it will become wider now, affecting everybody (every festival),'' he said.
