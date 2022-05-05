Left Menu

British Virgin Islands acting premier proposes no-confidence vote on Fahie

British Virgin Islands acting premier Natalio Wheatley on Thursday proposed a no-confidence vote against Andrew Fahie in the territory's House of Assembly, saying Fahie cannot lead the territory due to his arrest in Miami last week on drug charges.

British Virgin Islands acting premier Natalio Wheatley on Thursday proposed a no-confidence vote against Andrew Fahie in the territory's House of Assembly, saying Fahie cannot lead the territory due to his arrest in Miami last week on drug charges. "The honorable Andrew A. Fahie has lost the moral authority to be able to lead the Virgin Islands," Wheatley said. "He cannot lead the people of the Virgin Islands any longer."

Members of House of Assembly were discussing the proposal during a session on Thursday. Fahie, 51, was arrested at a Miami airport along with the managing director of the territory's Ports Authority, Oleanvine Maynard, according to a complaint by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

A commission of inquiry last week said the British Virgin Islands House of Assembly and its constitution should be suspended due to systematic dishonesty in governance, a proposal that would effectively leave the territory governed from London.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

