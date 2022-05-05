TRS govt one of the most corrupt; mood in favour of BJP in Telangana: Nadda

Accusing the TRS government in Telangana of being one of the most corrupt regimes and also playing “appeasement politics”, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said people’s mood in the State is in favour of a change and to install a BJP government.

Addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar as part of State BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing second phase of 'padayatra', Nadda said people want a ''double engine'' BJP government in the State with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Telangana forward.

''I am watching the mood here. This mood is clear. It is a mood of change,'' he said, exhorting Sanjay Kumar to reach out to people.

He said TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was disturbed with the success of BJP in the bypolls to Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly seats in the State.

The TRS government is ''one of the most corrupt'' and the Kaleswaram irrigation project has become an ''ATM'' for Rao, popularly known as KCR, he alleged.

''This project which was Rs 20,000 crore has now become Rs 1.20 lakh crore. In spite of it, not even one inch of land has received irrigation water. Am I telling the truth? This is evidence of KCR's corruption,'' he said.

He claimed that other irrigation projects, including Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and Nettempadu, have failed.

Maintaining that the Centre's blessings to the State would not reach the people if there is a wrong person at the helm, Nadda said Telangana would get double benefit of a ''double engine government'' if a proper government is in place.

He further asked those who attended the meeting whether there was corruption in other State schemes like Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha and also asked whether the KCR government did the work of land mafia or not.

Alleging that the TRS government followed ''policy of appeasement'', he said the name of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi should be ''Telangana Razakar Samithi''.

The NDA government led by Modi is ''responsive and pro-active'' and it has effectively handled the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when developed nations in the world were badly hit, he said.

He highlighted the Modi government's achievements, including the massive COVID-19 vaccination drive, free distribution of foodgrains in view of the pandemic, besides the country achieving exports to the tune of USD 400 billion.

He alleged that the TRS government has not implemented Central schemes like 'Ayushman Bharat' depriving people of its benefit and also indulging in renaming NDA government's programmes like PM Awas Yojana and 'PM Matru Vandana' to gain political mileage.

Claiming that KCR does not believe in democratic principles, he said the BJP would uproot the TRS government in a democratic way with people's blessings.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar, who began the second phase of his 'padayatra' on April 14 from the temple town of Alampur, hit out at the TRS government for failing to stop migration in search of livelihood from Mahabubnagar and not providing irrigation facilities to the parched region.

Referring to the TRS government providing the option of writing the recently-announced Group-1 services recruitment exam in Urdu, he said the BJP, when it comes to power, would remove those who secured jobs on the basis of Urdu from service. He appealed to the people to give the BJP a chance to serve people in the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

