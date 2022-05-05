MP: Right-wing group protests as Congress' fact-finding panel visits Khargone

A right-wing group – Sakal Hindu Samaj -- on Thursday protested against Congress' fact-finding committee when it arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city to ascertain the causes of the last month's communal violence.

SHS members shouted slogans, alleging that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had tweeted against Hindus after the communal riot which occurred on Ram Navami.

Khargone city witnessed stone-pelting, arson and firing on April 10 following which it was placed under curfew for a long time.

Congress leaders Mukesh Nayak and Sajjan Singh Verma mollified the protesters, saying that Digvijaya Singh's remarks were personal.

Verma, however, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were running propaganda against Digvijaya Singh.

Other members of the panel were former minister Bala Bachchan, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and Aleem Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh minister Kamal Patel tweeted that people know the true face of the Congress, and that is why the Congress delegation faced protests.

