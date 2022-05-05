Oppn camps in Odisha seek BJD MLA's resignation over sexual exploitation charges

Opposition BJP and the Congress on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of ruling BJD's Jharigaon MLA Prakash Majhi over allegations of sexually exploiting a woman.

Majhi, a lawmaker from Nabarangpur and brother of MP Ramesh Majhi, came in the eye of the storm after a woman, a resident of Banki area of Cuttack district, accused him of sexually exploiting her.

According to the opposition camps, the police did not register her complaint when she approached them.

Neither Majhi nor the ruling BJD, however, has reacted to the allegation.

Addressing a press meet here, Odisha BJP state general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar said, ''Five days have passed since the BJD MLA has been accused of abusing a woman and threatening to kill her, but no action has been taken.'' The BJP leader also slammed the administration for ''applying different yardsticks while taking action against MLAs''. ''The government seems to be following a dual policy. While BJP's Deogarh MLA Subash Panigrahi was arrested on basis of a complaint lodged by a BDO without proper investigation, no action has been taken against BJD MLA Prakash Majhi” Taking to Twitter, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik president said it would continue to fight for justice.

''Jharigaon BJD MLA Prakash Majhi had physically exploited a woman and threatened to kill her. When the woman went to lodge the complaint at Khandagiri PS in BBSR, the police refused to file the complaint….

''This is CM @Naveen_Odisha’s model for “woman empowerment” ! Odisha Congress will not stop till the victim gets justice,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Congress workers had staged a protest in Nabrangpur and burnt an effigy of the MLA. A sit-in was also held outside Jharigaon police station in the district, seeking the arrest of Majhi.

BJP activists, led by Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond, had on Tuesday held a demonstration in the area, raising the same demand. PTI AAM RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)