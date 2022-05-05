Atrocities against women on rise in UP; NCW has served max notices to Yogi govt: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over alleged rise in cases of atrocities against women and claimed that the National Commission for Women had served ''maximum number of notices'' to it. He was speaking a day after meeting the mother of a 13-year-old gang-rape survivor in Lalitpur district. The girl was allegedly raped by four men over three days and was allegedly sexually assaulted again by the station house officer at a police station, where she had been left by her attackers. ''Today, the law and order situation of the state is the worst in the entire country, the highest number of notices by the women's commission are being served to the Uttar Pradesh government,'' Yadav told reporters. The police, who are considered the protectors, have themselves turned into devourers, he said, adding that the SHO was caught only after his party's people reached there.

The SP leader demanded that the policemen involved in the incident be terminated from service and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh be given to the kin of the rape survivor. Targeting the Yogi Adityanath government, he said the police had turned ''autocratic'' because of the current dispensation. ''The police have turned autocratic. When they are used to serve personal interests and win elections, how will you stop them from working arbitrarily? It is the result of all this that the police have today started committing crimes such as rape inside the police station in Lalitpur,'' he said. ''Now, when will bulldozers be run on this police station?'' Yadav sought to know in a jibe at the chief minister. Adityanath has in the recent past earned the sobriquet ''bulldozer baba'' due to his frequent reference of the heavy machine which his dispensation deployed to raze alleged ill-gotten property of criminals and mafias in the state. Yadav also hit out at the Adityanath dispensation over the issue of loudspeakers after ''completely destroying the law and order as well as the economy''. ''They asked for votes from the public in the name of removing loudspeakers of mosques, but now they are seeking praise by removing them also from temples. Since when did the BJP become this secular,'' he asked, adding that it was only a tactic to divert the attention of the people from issues such as inflation and unemployment.

He also took a dig at the BJP over its assurance to double farmers' income by 2022, saying, ''Everyone knows how much farmers are benefitting today.'' Talking to media in Kanpur later, Yadav said bulldozers are neither removing encroachment nor doing any good for the society, adding that they are simply there to scare the people.

''The BJP government is specifically working to harass the Muslims. They (BJP) call others 'casteists', but it is they who are actually casteist as they work only after identifying the caste and religion of an individual. They are working to harass the samajwadis,'' he said in reply to a question by reporters. Today, a lot of events are being held on the premise that the Ganga is now clean, but you should tell the people of Kanpur whether the river is clean or not. These (BJP) are the people who promised that if their government came into power, the Ganga and the Yamuna would get cleaned, but today all the filth is being dumped in them, he said. Commenting on power outages, the SP leader said, ''There is no electricity but when people look at their electricity bills, they themselves get electrocuted. The SP government had started establishing power plants in and around Kanpur to generate more electricity and if the BJP government had just paid heed and continued the work, this electricity crisis would not have been there and power would have been cheaper as well.'' PTI CORR SAB CJ SRY

