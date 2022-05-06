Left Menu

J-K Cong calls delimitation panel report 'biased', 'politically motivated'

It also hit out at the commission for neglecting the fundamental principles and norms and ignoring the aspirations of people.It is totally biased, highly faulty, politically motivated and against the basic norms of delimitation, party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told reporters here.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-05-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 00:21 IST
J-K Cong calls delimitation panel report 'biased', 'politically motivated'
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday sharply reacted to the report of the Delimitation Commission, terming it totally biased, faulty, politically motivated and against the basic norms of delimitation. It also hit out at the commission for neglecting the fundamental principles and norms and ignoring the aspirations of people.

''It is totally biased, highly faulty, politically motivated and against the basic norms of delimitation,'' party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told reporters here. The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir, formed in March 2020, on Thursday notified its final report giving six additional assembly seats to Jammu region and one to Kashmir Valley and bringing areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

Jammu division will now have 43 assembly seats and Kashmir 47 in the 90-member House.

Sharma said the party's apprehensions have come true as the report ''appears to have been prepared, vetted and finalised în the BJP headquarters''. ''The commission has neglected the fundamental principles and norms, ignored the aspirations of the people and did great injustice to different areas, segments and communities by ignoring topography, geography, connectivity, physical features and population, which are the basic norms of delimitation, aș per law,'' he added. PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022