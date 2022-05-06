BJP attacks Cong govt in Rajasthan over demolition of temples

The Rajasthan BJP on Thursday said that while the Congress government in the state had run bulldozers over temples in Alwar, in Uttar Pradesh the Yogi Adityanath dispensation is bulldozing corruption.

During the BJP's Hunkar rally in Alwar city, party leaders also criticised the state government for alleged atrocities on the majority community in Rajasthan. They also raised issues related to farmer loan waiver, law and order, power cut, unemployment allowance and pending recruitment.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, while addressing the rally, said that people are unhappy because of the false promises made by the Ashok Gehlot government.

With the support of the people and on the welfare policies of the Modi government, the BJP will form government in Rajasthan in 2023 with three-fourth majority, he asserted.

Poonia said that while the Gehlot government ran bulldozers over a ''300-year-old temple'' in Alwar, in Uttar Pradesh the Yogi Adityanath government is running bulldozers against corruption.

Two temples were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive in Alwar district's Rajgarh last month.

He alleged that under the rule of the Congress, work has been done to divide people of the state in the name of caste and religion.

The situation of the ''most peaceful'' state is now changing and the image of the state has been tarnished, the BJP leader said.

Poonia alleged that while Chief Minister Gehlot allowed a Popular Front of India rally in Kota, processions were banned on Ram Navami and the Hindu New Year.

Hindus were attacked from Karauli to Jodhpur, and the PFI is spreading its feet in the state for which the chief minister is responsible, he said.

Poonia said that crime has increased manifold in Alwar under the patronage of the Congress government. So the BJP has started its Hunkar rally from here, he said.

