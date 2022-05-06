Left Menu

Raj CM organises 'Sewanjali', auctions gifts he received; money deposited in CM Relief Fund

This amount will be deposited in the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for Nirogi Rajasthan, according to a statement.Gehlot, who was at the programme along with his wife Sunita Gehlot, said that the respect given to him by the people of the state through mementoes and gifts will only come to the aid of the people of the state.The chief minister said on this occasion that Rajasthan has followed the great tradition of cooperation in the hour of a calamity.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 00:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday organised 'Sewanjali' at his residence to auction souvenirs and gifts that he had received on various occasions. About Rs 2 crore was collected in this programme organised by the Bharat Sewa Sansthan. This amount will be deposited in the 'Chief Minister's Relief Fund' for 'Nirogi Rajasthan', according to a statement.

Gehlot, who was at the programme along with his wife Sunita Gehlot, said that the respect given to him by the people of the state through mementoes and gifts will only come to the aid of the people of the state.

The chief minister said on this occasion that Rajasthan has followed the great tradition of cooperation in the hour of a calamity. He said that the people of the state generously cooperated to help victims during calamities like tsunami, earthquake, and the floods in Kerala. ''We are all proud of such cooperation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

