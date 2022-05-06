Biden taps Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 01:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has chosen Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary to replace Jen Psaki, who leaves on May 13.
Jean-Pierre would be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ to serve as press secretary, Psaki said on Twitter after the president issued his statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White
- Jen Psaki
- House
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- Psaki
- Joe Biden
- Jean-Pierre
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Jr. agrees to meet with House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol attack -New York Times
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
J-K admin invites offers from hotels to house 'protected persons'
White House adviser Singh suggests U.S. could lower tariffs on Chinese goods
Greek PM Mitsotakis to visit White House in May