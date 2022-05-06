Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate confirms Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Caroline Kennedy, a former ambassador to Japan and daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, as the U.S. ambassador to Australia, an important ally to the United States. Kennedy, 64, is an author and attorney. Her father was the 35th president of the United States, who served from 1961 until his assassination in November 1963. She previously served as U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2013-2017 under former President Barack Obama.

In race for Georgia's election chief, it's all about Trump and 2020

Republican Jody Hice, the Donald Trump-backed U.S. congressman seeking to become the top state election official in Georgia, wasted little time at a debate this week summarizing the cause driving his campaign. "The 'big lie' in all of this is that there were no problems with this past election," he said in the debate's first few seconds on Monday. "This past election was an absolute disaster under the leadership of Brad Raffensperger."

Walgreens reaches $683 million opioid settlement with Florida

Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Thursday it has reached a $683 million settlement with Florida to resolve claims that the pharmacy chain exacerbated an opioid epidemic in the state. The settlement includes $620 million to be paid to Florida over 18 years, plus $63 million for legal fees.

U.S. limits use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for adults on blood clot risks

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare blood clotting syndrome. The J&J shot is authorized for those aged 18 and above and is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines cleared for use in the United States.

Killer ruled mentally fit for Arizona's first execution since 2014

An Arizona judge has ruled that a death row inmate convicted of killing a university student in 1978 failed to prove he was mentally incompetent to understand his fate, setting the stage for the state's first execution since 2014. Pinal County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson wrote that Clarence Wayne Dixon, convicted of murdering Deana Bowdoin, suffered from schizophrenia but had shown "sophistication, coherent and organized thinking" despite claiming he believed he was being executed for a 1985 sexual assault crime.

Biden meets with labor organizer at Amazon after Senate hearing

President Joe Biden met on Thursday with a labor leader organizing Amazon.com Inc workers and with other worker organizers hours after U.S. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders slammed the online retailer at a hearing on the company's labor practices. Christian Smalls, who heads the Amazon Labor Union, said on Twitter he had met with Biden shortly after Smalls harshly criticized Amazon at the Senate hearing. A White House official confirmed the meeting to Reuters.

Karine Jean-Pierre named first Black White House press secretary

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has chosen Karine Jean-Pierre to be White House press secretary, succeeding Jen Psaki and becoming the first Black and openly gay person to serve as the public face of a U.S. administration. Psaki, who leaves the job on May 13, had said early in the Biden administration, which started in January of 2021, that she planned to stay about a year.

Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

The Satanic Temple has asked to fly its flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled that the city violated a Christian group's constitutional free speech rights by refusing to raise a flag bearing the image of a cross.

The Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple following the ruling posted a request filed on Tuesday with the city's property department asking to have its flag raised for "Satanic Appreciation Week" from July 23 to 29.

Nude video latest scandal turning Republicans against U.S. Rep. Cawthorn

A grainy 28-second video showing a naked young man gyrating against someone in bed amid squeals and laughter was the latest in a string of episodes that has turned Republicans against one of their own: the brash U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. The group that released the video online said it depicted Cawthorn, who did not dispute the claim. The 26-year-old political novice on Thursday slammed the video's release as a "hit" and "blackmail" against him and said it showed him joking with a friend years ago.

Louisiana legislators advance bill classifying abortion as homicide

Louisiana lawmakers have advanced a bill that would abolish abortion in the state, grant constitutional rights to "all unborn children from the moment of fertilization" and classify abortion as a homicide crime. The move on Wednesday came two days after a leaked draft ruling showed the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The court's final ruling is expected in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)