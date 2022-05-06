Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

After fleeing Mariupol, sisters hope for reunion with mother they left behind

A month after fleeing the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol with her sister, 21-year-old Nicole breaks down in tears as she thinks of her mother, who they left behind and have since lost contact with. She, sister Vira and Vira's four-year-old son made their escape on foot on April 1, the first part of a five-day odyssey that ended in the southern town of Zaporizhzia, having left a note for their mother on the table of apartment.

Wheatley takes over as British Virgin Islands premier as Fahie is ousted

The British Virgin Islands on Thursday swore in Natalio Wheatley as the British overseas territory's new premier following the removal of ex-premier Andrew Fahie, who was arrested on drug charges in Miami last week. The move may help the territory move beyond the scandal created by Fahie's embarrassing arrest, but the British Virgin Islands still faces scrutiny over corruption that may lead the United Kingdom to assume direct governance from London.

Analysis-French left's new 'disobedient' stance is warning shot for EU

Winning next month's legislative election may be a long shot for France's new hard-left alliance, but the fact President Emmanuel Macron now faces two eurosceptic opposition blocs should cause concern among France's European Union partners. The French left this week united under the leadership of a eurosceptic party that wants to "disobey" EU rules and "destabilise the Brussels machine", departing for the first time from the pro-EU stance of previous left-wing coalitions.

'How did we catch it?': spread of COVID baffles locked-down Shanghai residents

Veronica thought she did everything right by sticking to all of the COVID-19 lockdown rules in the Chinese city of Shanghai. After the entire city was shut down on April 1, her family of four scrupulously followed government orders to stay at home, stepping out the front door only for mandatory PCR testing.

British Virgin Islands passes vote of no-confidence against Premier Andrew Fahie

The House of Assembly of the British Virgin Islands on Thursday approved a vote of no-confidence against Premier Andrew Fahie following his arrest in Miami last week on drug charges.

Israel says Putin apologised for foreign minister's Hitler remarks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins. Putin also told Bennett in a phonecall that Russia would allow civilian passage from the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol via a humanitarian corridor handled by the United Nations and Red Cross.

Dozens killed in Haiti in 2 weeks of gun battles, thousands flee homes

Gun battles between rival gangs in Port-au-Prince have killed dozens in the past two weeks and forced thousands to flee their homes, Haiti's civil protection authority and a U.N. agency said. The Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs, the latter of which kidnapped a group of U.S. and Canadian missionaries last year, have been waging turf wars since April 24, killing at least 39 people and creating havoc in and around the capital.

U.S. offers assurances to Sweden, Finland over NATO application

The United States is confident it can address any security concerns Sweden and Finland may have about the period of time after they apply for NATO membership and before they are accepted into the alliance, the White House said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland are concerned they would be vulnerable to Russian threats during an application process, which could take up to a year to be approved by all 30 NATO members.

Battles rage at Ukrainian plant as U.N. rushes to evacuate civilians

Scores of Ukrainians remained trapped on Thursday in a Mariupol steel works that has been rocked by heavy explosions as Russian forces fought for control of Ukraine's last stronghold in the ruined city and the United Nations rushed to evacuate civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more civilians had been rescued from Mariupol but Russia was shelling the Azovstal steel plant where an estimated 200 civilians were still in underground bunkers with little food or water.

Three people killed in suspected Palestinian attack in Israel

At least three people were killed in what police suspect was a Palestinian attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on the country's independence day. Witnesses and emergency responders said the attackers used axes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)