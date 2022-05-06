Left Menu

Biden's daughter had 'close contact' with COVID-positive person -White House

Updated: 06-05-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 07:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley will not travel to Europe with the first lady after having "close contact" with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said on Thursday.

Ashley Biden, 40, has tested negative for COVID, the White House said.

