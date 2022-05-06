Biden's daughter had 'close contact' with COVID-positive person -White House
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 07:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley will not travel to Europe with the first lady after having "close contact" with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said on Thursday.
Ashley Biden, 40, has tested negative for COVID, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden's
- Europe
- Ashley Biden
- Ashley
- U.S.
- White House
- COVID
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares steady in choppy trade; Anglo American drags miners lower
EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?
European shares extend gains on upbeat earnings; Anglo American drags miners lower
French stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader Europe
Police in Europe arrest 19 in cocaine network investigation