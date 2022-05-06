Former China Development Bank exec charged for taking bribes- state media

A former vice president of China Development Bank (CDB), He Xingxiang, has been charged for taking bribes, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

He is also charged for issuing financial bills in violation of regulations, illegally issuing huge amounts of loans and concealing overseas deposits, Xinhua said.

He, born in 1963, worked at state lenders Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China before serving as a member of the Communist Party Committee at policy bank CDB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)