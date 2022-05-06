UK PM Johnson loses control of key London stronghold of Wandsworth
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 09:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control on Friday of the traditional stronghold of Wandsworth borough in London for the first time in 44 years in local elections in England.
The Conservatives have held control of the council since 1978 and the borough had been one of main opposition Labour Party's main targets.
Ravi Govindia, the local Conservative leader, said voters had punished the party because of a cost-of-living crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British PM Johnson signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal
British PM Johnson arrives in India, given grand welcome in Ahmedabad
British PM visits Sabarmati Ashram, gets Gandhi's book on how to live in London
Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after
British PM Johnson meets industrialist Gautam Adani