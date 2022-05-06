Left Menu

BJP worker found dead in the city, Shah to visit his residence Kolkata

The body of Arjun Chowrasia, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist, was found hanging in Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building, police said.The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling TMC, which has denied the charge.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 10:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Arjun Chowrasia, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist, was found hanging in Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building, police said.

The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling TMC, which has denied the charge. A senior state BJP leader said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will visit Chowrasia's residence this afternoon.

''He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead this morning,'' state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news. ''He told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport,'' he said.

Shah will arrive in the city from north Bengal in the second leg of his two-day visit. Refuting the BJP charge, TMC MP Santanu Sen said ''The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter''.

The police said investigation into the incident has been launched.

