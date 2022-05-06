Left Menu

UK's opposition Labour Party believes it has won in London's Westminster - source

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 10:43 IST
UK's opposition Labour Party believes it has won in London's Westminster - source
UK flag (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's main opposition Labour Party is calling London's Westminster council a win for the party, a source said on Friday, underlining a collapse of support in local elections for the governing Conservative Party in the British capital.

The source said the party was "calling Westminster", meaning Labour believes it has won control of the council in the central district of the capital where most government institutions are located. The council has been long been dominated by the Conservatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022