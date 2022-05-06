UK's opposition Labour Party believes it has won in London's Westminster - source
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 10:43 IST
Britain's main opposition Labour Party is calling London's Westminster council a win for the party, a source said on Friday, underlining a collapse of support in local elections for the governing Conservative Party in the British capital.
The source said the party was "calling Westminster", meaning Labour believes it has won control of the council in the central district of the capital where most government institutions are located. The council has been long been dominated by the Conservatives.
