Post-1947, country suffered due to wrong economic policies, visionless leadership: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that due to the wrong economic policies, corrupt governance and visionless leadership post-Independence, the country suffered heavy losses, but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, people are now talking about self-reliant, happy, prosperous and powerful India.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-05-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 12:25 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that due to the ''wrong economic policies, corrupt governance and visionless leadership'' post-Independence, the country suffered heavy losses, but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, people are now talking about ''self-reliant, happy, prosperous and powerful'' India. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' business meet here, Gadkari underlined the need to bring down imports and increase exports.

''...We are a rich nation with a poor population. Post-1947, due to the wrong economic policies, bad and corrupt governance, and visionless leadership, we suffered heavy losses. But now under the leadership of PM Modiji, we are talking about 'aatmanirbhar' Bharat, we are talking about happy, prosperous, and powerful India,'' the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.

He added that PM Modi promoted the thought of 'swadeshi' given by Mahatma Gandhi. ''The thought of 'be Indian and buy Indian' should be propagated,'' he said.

''What can I tell you about business? You have the expertise on that...There is a need to reduce imports and increase exports. I would like to tell you that formulate a policy on the basis of what we are exporting and what we are importing,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

