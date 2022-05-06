Post-1947, country suffered due to wrong economic policies, visionless leadership: Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that due to the wrong economic policies, corrupt governance and visionless leadership post-Independence, the country suffered heavy losses, but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, people are now talking about self-reliant, happy, prosperous and powerful India.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that due to the ''wrong economic policies, corrupt governance and visionless leadership'' post-Independence, the country suffered heavy losses, but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, people are now talking about ''self-reliant, happy, prosperous and powerful'' India. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' business meet here, Gadkari underlined the need to bring down imports and increase exports.
''...We are a rich nation with a poor population. Post-1947, due to the wrong economic policies, bad and corrupt governance, and visionless leadership, we suffered heavy losses. But now under the leadership of PM Modiji, we are talking about 'aatmanirbhar' Bharat, we are talking about happy, prosperous, and powerful India,'' the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.
He added that PM Modi promoted the thought of 'swadeshi' given by Mahatma Gandhi. ''The thought of 'be Indian and buy Indian' should be propagated,'' he said.
''What can I tell you about business? You have the expertise on that...There is a need to reduce imports and increase exports. I would like to tell you that formulate a policy on the basis of what we are exporting and what we are importing,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson pays glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
PM Modi says Indian start-ups have set up 14 unicorns in first quarter of 2022.
India at 100 should be watershed moment for country: PM Modi
PM Modi asks civil servants if they're speeding up India's progress
PM Modi urges civil servants to work for 'Nation First, India First'