UK Labour Party leader Starmer says election is big turning point

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said local election results were a turning point for the party, hailing gains in London from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservatives.

"Fantastic result, absolutely fantastic. Believe me, this is a big turning point for us from the depths of (the) 2019 general election," he told party supporters in London.

