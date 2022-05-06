Left Menu

UK Labour Party leader Starmer says election is big turning point

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 12:53 IST
UK Labour Party leader Starmer says election is big turning point
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said local election results were a turning point for the party, hailing gains in London from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservatives.

"Fantastic result, absolutely fantastic. Believe me, this is a big turning point for us from the depths of (the) 2019 general election," he told party supporters in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022