Von der Leyen confident EU will pass new sanctions package

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday she was confident the bloc would approve a new package of sanctions against Russia.

"I am confident that we will get this package on track - if it takes a day longer, it takes a day longer - but we are moving in the right direction," she told a conference hosted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)