Left Menu

Von der Leyen confident EU will pass new sanctions package

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-05-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 14:17 IST
Von der Leyen confident EU will pass new sanctions package
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday she was confident the bloc would approve a new package of sanctions against Russia.

"I am confident that we will get this package on track - if it takes a day longer, it takes a day longer - but we are moving in the right direction," she told a conference hosted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022