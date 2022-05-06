Left Menu

Assam BJP, coalition partners meet on future govt schemes

Ministers and legislators of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Assam have closeted in a brainstorming session at Kaziranga on Friday on the developmental programmes to be undertaken by the state government, which will be completing its first year next week.

06-05-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Ministers and legislators of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Assam have closeted in a brainstorming session at Kaziranga on Friday on the developmental programmes to be undertaken by the state government, which will be completing its first year next week. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s North East general secretary (Organisation) Ajay Jamwal and chiefs of the saffron party’s allies - Atul Bora of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Pramod Boro of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) - and others are attending the meeting.

“As we complete one year of our govt in Assam, it gives me immense pleasure to meet my Cabinet colleagues & legislatures of @BJP4Assam & allied parties in a day-long session at Kaziranga,” he said in a Twitter post.

Sarma said the brainstorming session will focus on schemes to be pursued by the government and the role of the elected representatives in implementing them.

The Sarma-led government will be completing its first year in office on May 10 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a public rally at Guwahati. The state government has a month-long programme lined up during which ministers will visit different parts of the state and take part in various events, the chief minister had said earlier.

